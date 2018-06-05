Erykah Badu leads Gorillaz's Demon Dayz lineup

Gorillaz themselves are set to headline, with top billing also going to Erykah Badu, The Internet, Dram, Little Simz, Kilo Kish, Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and more. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 5 — Gorillaz have revealed the lineup for their Demon Dayz festival, which is coming to Los Angeles in October.

The event will take place on October 20 at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena and Grounds in LA.



General tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am Pacific time, the same day as ticket sales launch for a handful of North American shows the band is set to play in the days leading up to the festival. Those dates are as follows:

8 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

9 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

13 - New York, NY - Barclays Center

14 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Demon Dayz 2018



Gorillaz announced last week that their new album The Now Now is due out June 29. — AFP-Relaxnews