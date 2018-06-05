Raya time at Legoland promises to be fun

Legoland Malaysia Resort holds the promise of infinite fun for the family.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Come and spend the Hari Raya break at Legoland Malaysia Resort where you’ll find a wide selection of exciting activities for the family.

Running till July 15, in the Children’s Kompang Tutorial, learn to play the kompang (traditional hand-held drum) and then put on a performance. Or, in the Traditional Games activity, pick up “congkak”, “batu seremban” and “ting-ting”.

There is also the Lego Family Building activity where you get to build a giant ketupat and pelita (oil lamp) as well as decorate a village house. In the Eid-Mubarak Scavenger Hunt, hone your problem-solving powers while having a look-around fascinating iconic landmarks of Asia built in miniature using Lego bricks.

Join these activities and you’ll be rewarded with a limited-edition Eid Mubarak Commemorative DUPLO® Brick (while stocks last).

And for an even more enjoyable visit, Legoland Malaysia Resort’s retail outlets will be having special promotions like free limited-edition Lego Hari Raya packets with a purchase of RM44.40 and above, and limited-edition 4 Lego Raya sets with a purchase of RM999.90 and above.

Here’s some good news for those of you aged 5 to 12 and interested in marine life and conservation. Sea Life Malaysia, which will be opening later this year, is looking for young ‘uns to join its exclusive Sea Life Junior Ranger Programme.

The selected Junior Ambassadors of Sea Life Malaysia will learn out-of-class skills, join exclusive events and behind-the-scene tours, as well as empower the marine conservation movement.

The contest ends June 29 — so be quick! For details, visit https://www.legoland.com.my/sealife/junior-ranger/.

Legoland Malaysia Resort holds the promise of infinite fun for the family as it is the perfect year-round holiday destination. If you visit now, you can sign up for an annual pass at the price of a one-day ticket.

For information on online promotions, visit Legoland www.legoland.com.my or Legoland’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. — Bernama