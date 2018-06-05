Saleswoman charged with abusing six-year-old son

Chin Wei Ling was charged at the Sessions Court here today with abusing her son by splashing hot water over him last week. — IStock.com pic via AFP

PETALING JAYA, June 5 — A mother was charged at the Sessions Court here today with abusing her son aged six years by splashing hot water over him last week.

Chin Wei Ling, 30, a saleswoman, claimed trial to committing the offence at a condominium in Damansara Perdana here, at 11 am on May 29.

The charge under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Hilmiah Yusof set RM9,000 as bail with one surety with an additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month, and July 5 for next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama