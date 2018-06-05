Iran tells UN it will hike uranium enrichment capacity

File picture shows an Iranian technician working at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facilities (UCF), 420 kms south of Tehran, 03 February 2007. — AFP pic

TEHRAN, June 5 — Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency that it has launched a plan to increase its uranium enrichment capacity, nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said today.

“A letter was submitted to the agency yesterday regarding the start of certain activities,” said Salehi, a vice president and head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation.

“If conditions allow, maybe tomorrow night at Natanz, we can announce the opening of the centre for production of new centrifuges” for uranium enrichment, he said, quoted by conservative news agency Fars. — AFP