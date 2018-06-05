Thomas’ appointment meets federal govt criteria, says Mukhriz

Tommy Thomas was appointed as the new attorney-general today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, June 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said the appointment of Tommy Thomas as the new attorney-general is in line with the federal government’s requirement.

He said an attorney-general must be a competent, reputable and an excellent person to ensure success in all investigations and legal action.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to the appointment of Tommy as the new AG, on the advice of the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I am confident that this appointment will help the federal government to take action against anyone who had committed an offence. We can see many cases arising during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, especially the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Jom Adik Shopping Raya’ programme here today.

Mukhriz, who is also Kedah mentri besar, said former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who had been caught in the middle of the 1MDB scandal, had armed himself with a team of top American lawyers including former US Attorney-General John Ashcroft.

“This shows that he (Najib) is ready to face lawsuits over the 1MDB issue. That is why the federal government needs to have a competent, serious and excellent AG like Tommy and I am confident that he can do a good job,” he added. — Bernama