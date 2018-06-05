Can an ‘injured’ BN pick up the pieces?

Pakatan Harapan supporters watch a ‘live’ telecast of PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s speech on big screens in Padang Timur, Petaling Jaya May 8,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dealt the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) government such a crushing blow that the coalition has not only lost its direction, it has lost its relevance.

The “badly injured” BN may be left with Umno, MIC, a half-hearted MCA and Parti Pesaka Bersatu Sarawak (PPB), which is still contemplating whether to stay or go.

Of course, this was not the then-Opposition bloc’s first attempt to take over Putrajaya. All previous attempts ended in failure and before this, the 2008 general election was their most successful campaign.

The narrative then was a vote for the Opposition meant the chipping away of established Malay institutions, privileges and most importantly, Islam.

The tipping point in GE14 was provided by Dr Mahathir who the Malays see as the only person who can develop the country as well as protect and develop the Malays.

It was no fluke that Dr Mahathir re-enterd the country’s political spotlight at a time when the then-Opposition parties were still grappling with how to defeat the more than 60-year-old BN government.

Multi-racial DAP and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) as well as Islamic liberal Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) were struggling when Islamist PAS left them, determined to go it alone.

Dr Mahathir had been playing on the sidelines of mainstream politics by taking jabs here and there against Najib’s administration until in 2016, when Umno expelled its deputy president, who was also deputy prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir from Umno.

He then formed a new Malay-based party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) and together with the other parties, formed Pakatan Harapan.

With “war” on his mind, Dr Mahathir went about changing the focus of the Opposition front: Bring down Najib.

Along the way, Pribumi faced loads of challenges, from claims of parochialism to warnings from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for alleged non-compliance of stipulated regulations, placing it at risk of de-registration.

Dr Mahathir’s tireless onslaught became an inspiration and fired up the determination of young and old Malay voters alike. This gave new hope to the Opposition front that they stood a chance to topple BN.

Call it a protest against Najib, BN or whatever, Dr Mahathir actually made it happen.

He made DAP forgo its rocket logo which the Malays deemed a “communist trademark” that stopped them from trusting the party.

It was Dr Mahathir who led the “storming of the Bastille” that was Pakatan Harapan’s GE14 campaign and brought down Najib.

It is coming to three weeks now since PH took Putrajaya but the defeated BN is still picking up the pieces. Will it be able to stand up and be counted in the political scene?