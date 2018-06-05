Viola Davis teams up with Michelle Rodriguez in ‘Widows’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Widows that stars Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Ervio, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson among others.

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — 20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for upcoming heist thriller Widows that boosts a stellar cast including Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Ervio, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

Davis, Debicki, Rodriguez and Ervio play the widows of criminals who decide to pull off a heist together to pay off debt left by their dead husbands in this film directed by Steve McQueen.

The synopsis of the film reads: “From Academy Award-winning director McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. Widows is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Davis), Alice (Debicki), Linda (Rodriguez) and Belle (Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.”

The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Garret Dillahunt, Carrie Coon, Jacki Weaver, Jon Bernthal and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Widows is set for release on November 16. Watch the clip below: