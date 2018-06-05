An awesome responsibility, says Tommy Thomas of AG post

Thomas confirmed that he met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a few minutes this morning and would be meeting him again tomorrow. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Senior lawyer Tommy Thomas said he felt humbled by his appointment as new attorney-general (AG).

He described the appointment as an “awesome responsibility”.

Speaking to reporters outside his law firm in Jalan Ara, Bangsar here today, he confirmed that he met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a few minutes this morning and would be meeting him again tomorrow.

He was all smiles when congratulated on his appointment.

“Thank you very much but I rather not comment until I receive the official letter which I think will come in a couple of days.

“I think it is premature for me to comment but thank you for showing an interest,” he told the reporters who had been waiting for him at his office since this morning.

The 66-year-old lawyer would be taking over from Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali, who is on one-month leave.

When asked whether he would assume his duties as AG at Putrajaya tomorrow, he said it would take at least a few days before that could happen.

“I will not take the office tomorrow morning as I mentioned before. It will take a few days to work out the (appointment) process,” he said.

Told about Mohamed Apandi’s congratulatory message to him, Thomas responded, “Well, Thank you, Thank You”.

Early this morning, Bernama reported that Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V had consented to the appointment of Thomas as the new AG.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said the King, on the advice of the prime minister, has given the approval to the appointment of Thomas as the AG in accordance with Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution. — Bernama