Nicki Minaj, Post Malone to headline Jay-Z's Made in America festival

NEW YORK, June 5 — Jay-Z has revealed the lineup for his Made in America, an annual festival that takes place in Philadelphia every September.

Nicki Minaj and Post Malone have been revealed as headliners for the 2018 festival, which will be held on September 1 and 2 — Labour Day weekend in the US.

They'll be joined on the Jay-Z-curated lineup by Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monae, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe and 6lack, all of whom get major billing. Other artists include Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Snakehips, Cashmere Cat, Jai Wolf and many more.

A pre-sale is now open for Tidal subscribers, and VIP packages are likewise available now, with news of general on-sale dates to follow. Find details and sign up for updates at miafe.st/2018. — AFP-Relaxnews