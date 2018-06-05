Federal Court filing a must to stop Petronas, lawyer tells Sarawak

Senior lawyer See Chee How (right) at a press conference in Kuching June 5, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 5 — The Sarawak government has no choice but to file a motion in the Federal Court to nullify the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) and Territorial Sea Act 2012 (TSA) if it wants to assert its right to regulate the state’s oil and gas industry.

Senior lawyer See Chee How said the filing must be done as soon as possible so the court can hear its case together with national oil company Petronas’ legal challenge against Sarawak’s move to set up its own state oil regulator from July 1.

“I believe the state government has a case here because PDA and TSA had not gone through the Conference of Rulers before they were tabled and passed in Parliament.

“These two Acts, which affect the state’s rights, have also never been endorsed by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly,” See told a news conference at the state PKR office here today.

Petronas filed an application for leave in the Federal Court yesterday, seeking a declaration on the PDA as the law applicable to regulate the industry nationally,

Petronas is also seeking a declaration that it is the “exclusive owner of petroleum resources as well as the regulator” for the upstream industry, including in Sarawak.

See believes that Petronas has a “good case” against the state government because it is only seeking the Federal Court to interpret PDA provisions.

He suggested that the state government go one step further by filing the motion to declare PDA and TSA as null and void.

He said the two Acts limit Sarawak’s territorial boundary to only three nautical miles, instead of up to 200nm of the exclusive economic zone.

See, who is also the Batu Lintang State assemblyman, criticised the state government for being arrogant and committing an error in judgment, by taking things for granted in the past.

“It has brushed aside persistent calls by elected representatives and concerned non-governmental organisations to seek judicial declaration on the unconstitutionality of PDA and TSA,” he said.

“It is also the state government’s gross negligence over the last 18 months that it had failed to follow up with Putrajaya on the reference that was made by former chief minister, the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem to annul and amend the provisions in TSA and PDA,” he said.

He said it is wrong for the state government to say that Sarawak could have the exclusive rights over oil and gas resources simply by amending the Oil Mining Ordinance 1954.