Shahrizat not defending Wanita Umno chief post, giving way to new face

Shahrizat said the wing has many potential leaders to take her place. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil announced today that she will not seek to continue as chief of Umno’s Wanita women’s wing.

In a statement, Shahrizat said she has already told the wing’s exco meeting of her decision.

“The decision to not offer myself was taken because I take seriously the loud voice from the people who wants to see change and renewal in Umno,” she said.

“The time has come for Wanita Umno to be headed by a new chief who can bring new ways and ideas to garner support not just from the wing but also the people.”

Shahrizat said the wing has many potential leaders to take her place.

“A leader is really tested when facing a crisis, whether to practise her wisdom, face reality, bring change, make sacrifices, and also face the fight head on,” she said.

Shahrizat had previously sat out the election. She lost the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat in 2008 and has not contested since.

In 2010, the Auditor-General’s report highlighted National Feedlot Corporation’s failure to achieve its target, and later NFC’s alleged purchase of luxury condominium units under its owner and Shahrizat’s husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Salleh Ismail was exposed.

Last month, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub announced the investigation into the RM250 million project would be restarted.

Another wing chief, Puteri Umno’s Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, had last month announced that she would also not seek re-election.