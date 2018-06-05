MACC raids DBKL HQ, seizes documents

MACC officers load documents seized from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall headquarters onto a truck June 5, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today seized documents from the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut after a raid.

It is learnt that a few MACC officials arrived at 2pm and left around 4pm.

The officials, however, declined to comment when approached, saying that they were only here to get some documents.

The Malaysian anti-graft agency seized eight trolleys full of files from DBKL.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz said about 10 projects under the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) with an estimated value of RM1 billion will be scrapped.

“DBKL has decided to reduce the number of projects, which include roads and parking projects, and will also scrap the sports club projects,” he told reporters after attending a meeting with the Council of Eminent Persons at Menara Ilham here, yesterday.

He said some of these projects were still in the tendering stage while others had not been tendered out yet.