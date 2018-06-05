First look at ‘Transformers’ spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming ‘Transformers’ spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ that stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

LOS ANGELES, June 5 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film is set in 1987 with Bumblebee finding refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town where 17-year-old Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers the battle-scarred VW bug and learns the truth.

The film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow and Grace Dzienny.

The synopsis of the film reads: “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is set for release on December 26.