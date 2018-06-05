Police: Negligence led to fugitive Jamal Yunos’ escape

Jamal absconded during an incomplete bail documentation process while being treated at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, giving authorities the slip on May 25. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 5 — Police have admitted that the carelessness of their personnel, who were tasked with monitoring Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, resulted in the latter’s escape while under police watch at a hospital.

Selangor police chief Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said appropriate action will be taken against the police officers found to have been negligent on duty, but stayed mum on the disciplinary conduct to be meted out to the personnel involved.

“Yes, there were oversights that we will not compromise on and we will wait until our internal investigation is completed,” he said briefly when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Jamal absconded during an incomplete bail documentation process while being treated at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25.

He offered to meet police on May 30, claiming it was a misunderstanding, but failed to show.

Instead, he later released a video in which he labelled himself a “victim” of a conspiracy designed to bring about his downfall.

Earlier today, it was reported that Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he bore responsibility for Jamal’s escape from police custody.

Mazlan also said Bukit Aman is currently liaising with the Indonesian authorities to track down Jamal, who is believed to have fled to Indonesia through illegal means.

He said the federal police were working with their neighbouring counterparts to capture Jamal and extradite him to face justice here.

“We will uphold the law and also explore all available leads; thus, we would appreciate it if anyone with information can get in touch with us on Jamal’s whereabouts,” he said.

Mazlan said the authorities have given Jamal ample time to cooperate, but the Sungai Besar Umno division chief insulted the law by fleeing instead.

The Ampang Magistrate’s Court issued an arrest warrant for Jamal last Friday for the offence of escaping or resisting police custody.

Yesterday, an anonymous Malaysian citizen offered RM10,000 as a bounty for anyone who has information on Jamal’s whereabouts.