Perlis MB crisis ‘resolved’

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man waves as he leaves the Bunga Raya Complex at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar May 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, June 5 — All nine Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen have finally agreed with the appointment of Datuk Seri Azlan Man as Perlis mentri besar and the swearing in of the state executive councillors is expected to be held before Aidilfitri.

Chuping state assemblyman Asmaiza Ahmad said Perlis Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim did not oppose the decision.

“This decision was reached unanimously before we had an audience with the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail on Sunday.

“We respect Tuanku’s decision... we will never look back,” she told reporters at the handing over ceremony of Ramadan aid by Azlan to 1,531 Mata Ayer residents at the 2020 hall here today.

She said Azlan was expected to seek an audience with Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin next week on the appointment of the executive councillors.

The crisis erupted when nine of 10 BN assemblymen refused to accept the appointment of Azlan as mentri besar. They also did not attend Azlan’s swearing-in at Istana Arau on May 24.

The nine “rebel” assemblymen have the backing of Shahidan.

In the 14th general election on May 9, Perlis BN won 10 of the 15 state seats at stake including Azlan who won the Bintong seat. — Bernama