Smiling, Rosmah leaves MACC HQ after five-hour interrogation (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, JUNE 5 — After spending five hours being interrogated today, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here — with a smile.

She left the headquarters at 3.43pm in the same Mercedes- Benz S Class that she arrived in earlier, while her two children, Ashman Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib, left in a Proton Exora.

She did not have any outriders unlike Najib two weeks ago.

Rosmah refused to take any questions and just smiled briefly for the cameras before leaving.

Her lawyer, who gave a short press conference on her behalf, refused to take any questions too.

Datuk K. Kumaraendran told the media the MACC officers had treated his client professionally during the interrogation.

Accompanied by another lawyer, Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, who also represents Rosmah, Kumaraendran just told the media, “We gave them full cooperation during the process and Rosmah was treated well. Everything went well.

“We will continue to cooperate, when MACC needs us again,” he said briefly to the over 100 media present.

The wife to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at 10.33am today, dressed in a dark blue baju kurung with a red headscarf.

Even in the morning, Rosmah did not take questions from the media.

On May 22 and 24, Najib gave his statement in the same interrogation room and concluded his statement recordings.

He was summoned to explain the transfer of RM42 million into his personal account.

The transfers were believed to be missing funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

He has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB since the scandal erupted in 2015, but he replaced an attorney-general and several MACC officers to allegedly shut down an investigation.

Najib and Rosmah are under investigation for money laundering.

On May 18, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department led by its director commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh raided three units at Pavilion Residences linked to Najib and Rosmah, and their home on Jalan Langgak Duta in Taman Duta.

The raids resulted in a massive haul of 284 boxes filled with designer handbags as well as 72 luggage bags filled with watches, jewellery, gold bars and hard cash in various currencies.

Police concluded that the final count of cash contained in 35 bags was a whopping RM114 million in 26 different currencies. Another half a million in cash was recovered from Najib’s home.

Amar said it took police three days to count all the cash.

Police are now still trying to estimate the value of watches, jewellery and other valuables contained in another 37 bags also seized from the Pavilion units.