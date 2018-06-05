Shafie applies to strike out Musa’s lawsuit

Shaife, in a statement issued today, said the suit by Musa filed by Musa on May 17 was ‘scandalous’, ‘frivolous’, ‘vexatious’ and an abuse of the court process. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, June 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has applied to strike out a lawsuit by his predecessor, Tan Sri Musa Aman, on the grounds that the latter has no reasonable grounds to challenge his appointment as chief minister on May 12.

Shafie, in a statement issued today, said the suit by Musa filed by Musa on May 17 was “scandalous”, “frivolous”, “vexatious” and an abuse of the court process.

In his affidavit supporting his application to strike out the suit filed by Musa, the Parti Warisan Sabah president said it is indisputable that he was the rightful chief minister of Sabah as his party and their partners PKR, DAP and Upko had a clear majority of 35 assemblymen.

In comparison, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Sabah STAR have 25 assemblymen in the 60-member state assembly.

Shafie said that he was sworn in by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (TYT) under Article 6(3) of the Sabah Constitution that allows the TYT to appoint the chief minister based on his judgement that such a person was likely to command the majority.

He said the TYT had also acted in accordance with Article 7(1) of the State Constitution as Musa, who was sworn in May 10, had already lost his majority in the assembly, and in line with the spirit of the article, Musa did not seek for the dissolution of the legislative assembly to pave the way for a fresh election, and that Musa should have resigned with his Cabinet.

Shafie said that his case was based on the precedence of the Perak mentri besar case between Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (of PAS) vs Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir (BN), in which the courts ruled that Nizar had been deemed to have resigned and vacated his office of the mentri besar even without submitting his resignation.

In his affidavit, Shafie also raised the question of whether the swearing-in of Musa on May 10 was done under duress in view of the police report made by the TYT against Musa for criminal intimidation.

He also said that some of the Upko assemblymen had claimed that they were kept against their will at the chief minister’s official residence Seri Gaya and were allegedly forced to make media statements in support of Musa.

Shafie is the second defendant named by Musa in his May 17 suit against Juhar, who is first defendant.

Shafie’s application was filed through e-filing on Monday through his lawyers Messrs Lind Willie Wong & Chin.

In the May 9 polls recently, Warisan and BN both secured 29 seats each, but BN was the first to reach a majority of 31 when Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (STAR) two assemblymen aligned themselves with BN. Musa was sworn in on May 10 but defections the next day saw Shafie gaining the majority.

Subsequently, Juhar had asked Musa to step down to pave the way for him to swear Shafie in but Musa refused. On May 12, Shafie was sworn in without Musa officially resigning.

Musa later filed a court injunction to declare Shafie’s appointment unconstitutional.

To date, Shafie has not been served with a summons from the plaintiff. Musa has also been missing amidst ongoing investigations from the police and anti-graft authorities.