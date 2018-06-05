TNB: May-June electricity bills to be prorated with zero GST

TNB has assured customers that billing prior to the GST zero-rated implementation date on June 1 will be calculated on a prorated basis. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has assured customers that billing prior to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) zero-rated implementation date on June 1 will be calculated on a prorated basis.

“We have done everything necessary to ensure customers are well informed. Don’t worry about the billing. If any problem arises, TNB can be reached through its care line,” Chief Corporate Officer Datuk Roslan Ab Rahman said after launching the utility company’s Hari Raya advertisement here today.

Customers can get in touch with TNB at 1-300-88-5454 or e-mail at [email protected]

Earlier, Roslan said the company’s 60-second Raya advertisement titled “Raya Epik Fantastik” would be aired starting June 11.

“The commercial portrays elements of togetherness, which are still relevant and important despite the changes taking place in our society today,” he said. — Bernama