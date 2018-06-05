Minister: Errant employers have until June 30 to register for HRDF levy

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference at Wisma HRDF in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government has given errant employers until June 30 to register themselves under the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF).

Minister M. Kulasegaran said that there are currently 22,678 registered employers under HRDF, while there are 44,750 employers who are liable to be registered.

The employers are mainly from the services, manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors.

He also warned employers, who have defaulted in their monthly levy payments, to pay up, or risk being hauled to court.

The 1 per cent levy is sourced from employees’ salaries.

“All employers, who have not registered, are urged to come forward to register.

“Any employer, who contravenes the registration requirement under Section 13(1) of the PSMB Act 2001, commits an offence and shall on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both,” Kulasegaran said in a press conference here, after a meeting with HRDF board of directors.

PSMB Act refers to the Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad Act 2001, which established the HRDF.

The mandatory registration criteria require employers to have a minimum of 10 Malaysian employees in the manufacturing, mining and quarrying and 38 other service sub-sectors.

To date, there are a total of 3,650 registered Training Providers with HRDF.

Last year, a total of 2,452 (67.1 per cent) of TPs benefitted from the RM684 million financial assistance, disbursed to employers.