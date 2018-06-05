Sarawak CM to consult lawyers over Petronas’ sole regulator bid

According to the attendance notice issued to AAS members, the main discussion point at the meeting will be the action filed by Petronas for a declaration about the ownership of petroleum resources in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has called for a meeting with members of the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) to discuss the court action filed by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) against the state government.

AAS president Ranbir Singh, in confirming this today, said the meeting has been fixed for June 7, from 2pm, at the new State Legislative Assembly complex.

He, however, declined to give any further details.

According to the attendance notice issued to AAS members, the main discussion point at the meeting will be the action filed by Petronas for a declaration about the ownership of petroleum resources in Malaysia.

Another member of the association, when contacted by Malay Mail, said other “outstanding issues” relating to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will also be brought up at the closed-door meeting.

Yesterday, Petronas filed an application for leave at the Federal Court to challenge the Sarawak government’s move to become the main regulator of the state’s oil and gas industry from July 1 this year.

The application sought a declaration on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA) as the law applicable for the industry.

Petronas also sought to declare that it is the “exclusive owner of petroleum resources as well as the regulator” for the upstream industry throughout the country, including in Sarawak.

It believed that the determination by the Apex Court would help provide clarity on its rights and position under the PDA.

The application for leave has been fixed for June 12 in Putrajaya.