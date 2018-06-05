Qatar Airways CEO says only men can do his job

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker is seen during the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

DOHA, June 5 — Set your sights elsewhere, women. Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker says only a man could rise to the challenges of his job.

Moments after becoming chairman of the International Air Transport Association’s board of governors, one of the world’s biggest boys’ clubs, Al Baker did little to suggest things will change.

At a press conference in Sydney, where IATA held its annual meeting, he was asked what could be done about the woeful representation of women in Middle East aviation. That’s not the case at Qatar Airways, Al Baker told the reporter.

“Of course it has to be led by a man, because it is a very challenging position.” There were loud groans of disapproval from many reporters in the room.

The comments contrast with efforts by some rivals to push up female representation at the upper echelons. Qantas Airways Ltd.’s senior management is 40 per cent female, including the heads of the international and frequent-flier loyalty businesses, CEO Alan Joyce said. SkyTeam appointed Delta executive Kristin Colvile as chief executive of the airline alliance earlier this month.

Not only is diversity a competitive advantage, Joyce said, “It’s the right business thing to do and it’s the right moral thing to do.”

A day earlier, IATA members from airlines across the world had listened to a panel discussing ways to address gender imbalances in the industry. When the IATA board posed for a group photo last week, there was just one woman among 26 airline chiefs — Christine Ourmières-Widener, CEO of UK regional carrier Flybe Group Plc.

Al Baker clarified his position in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haidi Lun after his press conference.

“I was only referring to one individual,” he said. “I was not referring to the staff in general.”

Qatar Airways staff are more than 33 per cent female, he said. The carrier has female pilots and female senior vice presidents, he said. There’s no gender inequality in Qatar Airways, he said.

Asked whether he’d welcome a female executive as CEO, Al Baker said: “It will be my pleasure to have a female CEO candidate I could then develop to become CEO after me.” — Bloomberg