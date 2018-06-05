Malaysia Airports embraces big data with launch of new mobile app

This app is a comprehensive yet user-friendly airport travel guide that promises to help passengers as they navigate their way from home till the boarding gate in the shortest time possible. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEPANG, June 5 — Passengers at the KLIA can now enjoy a digital airport experience with MYairports, a new mobile app by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) that lets users pre-plan their journey to the airport and navigate intelligently through checkpoints.

This app is a comprehensive yet user-friendly airport travel guide that promises to help passengers as they navigate their way from home till the boarding gate in the shortest time possible.

This digital airport experience is made possible with the integration of big data analytics (BDA) and aims to raise the service level of MAHB as one of the initiatives under the Total Airport Experience (TAE) pillar of the organisation’s business plan, RtS2020.

The app also signifies the progression of MAHB towards embracing Airports 4.0 in which real-time digital interaction with passengers is key.

MAHB is currently undergoing a digital transformation that encompasses the use of BDA and the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enhance airport operations by anticipating foot traffic flows, managing facilities for passenger comfort and reducing queue time and congestion.

The MYairports app that is meant to provide a seamless journey to the airport and right till the boarding gate is already available on Google Playstore for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

“Malaysia Airports is constantly thinking of ways to improve the passenger’s journey,” said MAHB managing director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali.

He also said that with technology playing a major part in today’s world, it was ideal to harness mobile technology and craft a seamless home-to-gate experience for airport passengers.

“The MYairports mobile app is meant to help passengers plan your journey in the palm of your hands. With this app, you will be able to get live updates on flight information, time left to board your flights, shopping and dining promotions and important airport information.

“More excitingly, our MYairports app will feature dynamic wayfinding around KLIA,” added Badlisham.

Badlisham further explained that the technology implementation for the app will be constantly evolving. For now, the app features information about KLIA Main Terminal.

However, information on klia2, the second terminal will soon be made available, followed by the rest of the international airports.

There will also be a Mandarin version of the app as it is now available in Bahasa Malaysia and English.

Other more exciting features in the coming phases will include live queue times at various touch points at the airport such as check-in and immigration counters, as well as security checkpoints.

For shoppers, the ecommerce feature will enable purchases to be bought online and picked up at the airport upon arrival.”

The MYairports app was launched by Khairul Adib Abd Rahman, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Transportation at the KLIA Experience Lab today and more than 10,000 active downloads of this home-to-gate journey planning airport mobile app are expected by Malaysia Airports by the end of this year.