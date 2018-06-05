Jamal: ‘Waste of time’ for Interpol to hunt me, I’m still in Malaysia (VIDEO)

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin holds a briefing with Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali (second left) and Datuk Seri Alwi Hj Ibrahim (right) at the Immigration Department in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Fugitive Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has dismissed Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's efforts to seek international co-operation in arresting him, saying he is still in the country.

In a recorded phone conversation distributed to the media, Jamal described Muhyiddin's efforts as “a waste of time” which Interpol need not bother with.

“What I have done is not a major crime that could threaten [national] security and such. It was only a small matter, such as that time I smashed beer bottles in front of the Selangor state secretariat building,” he said.

Jamal was referring to the incident on October 5 last year when he smashed 100 beer bottles outside the building, in protest of any attempts to organise beer festivals in Selangor.

“I was only fined no more than RM400 for that offence, among others. Likewise whenever I organised illegal gatherings I was also fined up to RM100.

“However it is up to the government if they want to seek Interpol's help or assistance from any other country,” he said.

However Jamal insisted he is still in the country, adding that Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali already confirmed last Friday that there are no records of him exiting Malaysia's checkpoints.

“What is important now is that I have not violated any laws,” he said.

Earlier today it was reported that Muhyiddin said he bore responsibility for Jamal's escape from police custody.

The Sungai Besar Umno chief is said to have fled to Indonesia after he failed to turn up at Ampang Jaya police district office last week to have his statement recorded.