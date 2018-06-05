Most SE Asia stocks track Wall Street higher; Indonesia up nearly 1pc

Malaysian shares fell 0.4 per cent with industrials and telecommunication shares weighing heavily on the index. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BENGALURU, June 5 — Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose today tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with Indonesia gaining nearly one per cent buoyed by telecommunication and energy stocks.

Wall Street’s three major indexes rose overnight, led by a rally in tech stocks, that pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high. An index of Indonesia’s 45 most liquid stocks rose about 0.8 per cent.

Telekom Indonesia and Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper, up as much 4.4 and 11.4 per cent respectively, were the top gainers on the country’s benchmark index. Vietnam shares climbed over 1 per cent helped by gains in utilities and the country’s benchmark was on track for a fourth straight session of gains.

Philippines shares were trading marginally higher, after falling as much as 0.4 per cent to 7550.064, a support.

“The market has strong support at 7550. Hopefully, the market bottoms out and rallies to 7770,” said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc “Based on technical patterns, the market may consolidate within a tight range. But, foreign selling continues.”

Philippine annual inflation quickened in May but at a slower-than-expected pace, the country’s statistics agency said.

Singapore climbed 0.4 per cent as financials extended gains from the previous session. DBS Group Holdings and OCBC rose more than 1 per cent each to over one-week highs.

Asia ex-Japan shares were trading largely flat after surging 1.4 per cent in the previous day.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shares fell 0.4 per cent with industrials and telecommunication shares weighing heavily on the index.

The country’s April exports rose 14 per cent from a year earlier, buoyed by strong demand for manufactured goods, government data showed today.

Energy shipping company MISC Bhd, down as much as 5 per cent, was the biggest drag.

Thai shares slipped 0.3 per cent on broad selling. — Reuters