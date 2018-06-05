Bersih 2.0 welcomes return of local council polls

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, June 5 ― Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 welcomed today the government’s move to bring back local council elections last held over half a century ago.

But it also told the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) to beware the political patronage pitfalls that ensnared the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, resulting in the latter coalition’s fall from federal power in the May 9 general election.

“The Pakatan Harapan government should show to the voters that it is different from the Barisan Nasional government which choose political patronage over empowering the people.

“The current government should display its political commitment to strengthening local democracy in the country by returning the third vote to the people,” it said in a statement.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin recently announced that the government will reintroduce local council elections within three years, which was among its GE14 reform pledges.

Zuraida had said last week a detailed study of local elections is necessary and the government had arrived at the three-year target to give priority to other more pressing national matters.

She said the local elections could be implemented in stages, starting with Selangor and Penang before they were introduced nationwide.

Bersih 2.0 urged Zuraida to consult all stakeholders during the six-month study period for the local elections.

It said direct election of mayors, as the head of executive branch, was a welcomed proposal to introduce reform and modernisation in the Federal Territories, which have no elected state-level institutions, and in big cities that need bold transformation.

In cities where mayors are elected, it said elected local councils were still needed as the legislative branch to provide the check and balance of the executive.

In smaller jurisdictions where a directly-elected mayor may not be necessary, Bersih 2.0 believed local councils as the legislative branch must be elected and in turn, indirectly elect Council presidents and their committee members.

“Bersih 2.0 believes the responsiveness, efficiency and effectiveness of local governments will be enhanced in the long run with the local government elections restored where voters are able to choose the best candidates to manage local governments,” it said.

The first town council election was held for George Town, the capital of Penang in 1956. Local council elections were later suspended after the formation of Malaysia due to confrontation with Indonesia in 1964.