Rosmah still at MACC headquarters as of 1.30pm

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― As at 1.30pm, wife of the former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has not emerged from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here, where she is understood to be giving her statement in the investigation related to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Wearing blue “baju kurung” and red veil, and carrying a red handbag, she arrived three hours earlier at 10.43 am accompanied by daughter Nooryana Najwa Mohd Najib.

An MACC officer when approached by Bernama confirmed that Rosmah was still in the building as she had not completed giving her statement for the case.

Tens of local and international reporters had been gathering at MACC’s premises as early as 6.30am.

On Friday, MACC issued a notice to Rosmah requiring her to be present at its office to give a statement related to the SRC International investigation.

The notice was delivered to Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here by MACC officers.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement had earlier announced the setting up of a special task force to investigate 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

SRC International was a 1MDB subsidiary before being placed under the Finance Ministry in 2012. ― Bernama