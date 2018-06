Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos is believed to have fled the country after he absconded from police custody before he was granted bail.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos who is wanted by the police has formally submitted his candidacy to be the next Umno Youth chief.

A party source disclosed his submission to Malay Mail, appending a screen capture of Jamal’s online form.

“I can confirm that this is true,” the source told Malay Mail.

Jamal is believed to have fled the country after he absconded from police custody before he was granted bail.

