MoF to appoint external auditor for Tabung Harapan

Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd CEO Datuk Lee Tian Hock (third right) presents the RM3 million contribution towards the Tabung Harapan Malaysia to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (fourth left) at Putrajaya May 6, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Ministry of Finance (MoF) will appoint an external auditor to audit Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM), the crowd-fund attempt aimed to mend the government’s strained finances.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the plan for the external audit will take place in the near future, and he welcomed all auditors who are interested to serve the government’s fund.

“Tabung Harapan fund was established and will be used to pay off national debt.

“Therefore, this external audit will help to ensure the fund’s financial statements are accurate,” he said during the presentation of RM3 million donated to THM by Matrix Concepts Holdings Bhd here.

The Negri Sembilan-based property developer Managing Director Datuk Lee Tian Hock said the contribution is part of the group’s effort to lessen the country’s debt.

“We will contribute another RM2 million soon but we need to collect the money from our associate and subcontractor,” he said.

Malaysia’s new government estimates federal debt and liabilities totalled RM1.087 trillion (US$273.22 billion), or 80.3 per cent of gross domestic product as of 2017 under the previous administration which was voted out of power in May 9, general election.

THM has collected over RM31 million so far, as of yesterday.