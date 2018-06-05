What should be the minimum age for motorcyle licence? Miros wants your view

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference at his office in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) is asking Malaysians their thoughts on the minimum age for a motorcycle licence.

It launched today a survey asking members of the public to present their views on the issuance of the licence.

In the online survey, Miros asked if the minimum age of 16 shoud be reevaluated.

It also asked what the minimum age should be for the respective classes (B, B1 and B2).

The survey also required respondents to state based on the minimum age requirement they suggested, which class of motorcycle licence should allowed on which roads, including federal, local and highways.

Miros in the survey also asked for opinions on whether licences should be issued for motorcycle riders, and whether the maximum charge of RM350 for a B2 class licence was agreeable.

The survey will run until 12pm of June 11.

Newly-minted Transport Minister Anthony Loke had recently announced his ministry would revisit the minimum age requirement for automobile licences.

This, he said, was in light of the rising number of accidents in Malaysia.