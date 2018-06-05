MOT: Failure to heed Takata airbag recall will result in blacklist

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a briefing after meeting with car manufacturers at the Ministry of Transport in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has reiterated today that it will implement stern measures including not allowing renewal of road tax and blacklist those who do not comply with the Takata airbag recall.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this today at a briefing after meeting with car manufacturers at the ministry.

“I would like to plead with the car owners to change their affected airbags as its free and and it takes only an hour. It may save their lives,” said Loke.

Last week, Loke already announce the move taking effect yesterday, following a global recall of Takata-made airbags that have killed at least 23 people worldwide.

Among the car manufactures that were the most affected by the recall was Honda, with 332,458 units of various model.

To date 262,296 cars have changed their airbags, which signals a compliance of 78.9 per cent.

The other marques affected are Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mazda, and Lexus.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will send a reminder to car owners giving them 14 days to change their airbags.

JPJ will then issue another reminder to car owners who fail to adhere to the first reminder.

Failure to submit to the second reminder will result in a compound or a court fine.

“It is not the intention of the government to penalise but this is for car owner's safety,” added Loke.

If the car owner still refuses to change his airbags after the summons is issued, he will be prevented from renewing his road tax and will be blacklisted.