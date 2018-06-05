Manifesto pledges may be delayed as Pakatan cleans up BN’s mess, says Fahmi Fadzil

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government will need to relook its election pledges based on needs over wants, said Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

“In the first term, we will most likely spend a good chunk of the time cleaning up the mess left by the previous government,” he told Malay Mail.

The first-time MP said that some of the pledges in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto may be delayed because of this reason.

The new government will have to find a way to fulfil reforms and promises without bankrupting the country.

Citing Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement on the 10 per cent pay cut for Cabinet ministers, the PKR communications director said this was an example of the government balancing between needs and wants.

“We have to look through a lot of our previous announcements and focus on the needs, such as healthcare and education these are definitely needs. Also housing and employment as well.

“The challenge for us is to stay true to our manifesto whether it is at Lembah Pantai or at national level,” he said.

Fahmi said the then-Opposition bloc drew up the manifesto based on limited data accessible to the party, as compared to the current scenario where they now have access to more data and information.

“When in the Opposition, when we made our Budget and manifesto, it was done completely flying blind. We were piecing together data from analysts, news report, articles and documents that had been published and we had access to.

“Now we need to make sure the promises are kept at the same time we are discovering new problems because being in the government means you gain access to data, and when you can look at this data, then only you can see things more clearly,” he said.

Among the pledges are increasing the quota for affordable home, building one million affordable homes across the country in two terms, increase scholarship and study loans, especially for university students who come from the B40 and M40 groups, create one million top-notch job opportunities, and offer free technical training to the unemployed.

On Thursday, Education minister Maszlee Malik announced National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who earn a monthly income of RM4,000 and below would be allowed to defer repayment; this was one of PH’s election pledges.

Over 400,000 PTPTN defaulters will also have their names removed from the Immigration Department’s travel ban by next month, as part of the pledge.

On the pledge to abolish the Goods and Services Tax (GST), that has already happened with the tax now zero-rated from June 1; this will be replaced by the sales and services tax (SST) on Sept 1.

“What we are going to see the coming days, is the realisation whether things had been done properly or not. And we need to find the balance without destroying our finances, without losing sight of that balance between what we want and what we need,” Fahmi said.