Azmin: Audience with Sultan to discuss state development affairs

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the journalists outside the Istana Bukit Kayangan after his meeting with Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah in Shah Alam June 5 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 5 — Today’s meeting between the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah was strictly to discuss state administrative affairs, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

Azmin said during the discussion, he had informed the Sultan of the state’s development plan and measures taken by the state government for the people of Selangor.

“This would be my last day chairing the state exco meeting as mentri besar and I would be taking leave to perform my ‘umrah’ pilgrimage until Aidilfitri.

“Today’s discussion focused on the continuity of state programmes enforced by the current state administration and whether the new MB helming the state leadership would see to that continuation,” he said when met outside Istana Bukit Kayangan here.

Azmin arrived around 10.50am escorted by a police outrider in his Selangor MB’s official vehicle and left the compound two hours later around 12.50pm.

Azmin who is set to relinquishes his duties as the Mentri Besar on June 19 and depart for a one-week “umrah” or minor pilgrimage tomorrow, explained that today was suitable time to meet with the state ruler as there were time constraints to do so in the coming weeks.

“I would only return from my pilgrimage on June 14 and the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 19 immediately after the Hari Raya festivals,” he said.

He was tight-lipped when asked about the potential candidates for MB replacement, saying the list has yet to be presented to the Sultan for consideration.

“There was no name submission in today’s audience with the Sultan and the submission will be done at the soonest,” he said.

Azmin also declined to comment when asked about Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meeting with other state rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, saying he would be meeting Anwar on the matter later today.

On May 30, the Sultan Sharafuddin gave his consent for the appointment and swearing-in of the new Selangor Mentri Besar to be held on June 19 after Mohamed Azmin, who had been appointed the Mentri Besar for the second term, was named the economic affairs minister in the Federal Cabinet.

Among the Selangor elected representatives tipped to replace Mohamed Azmin are Seri Setia state assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin, Sungai Tua assemblyman Amirudin Shari, Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad and Paya Jaras Mohd assemblyman Khairuddin Othman.