Rising star S. Sivasangari wins Malaysia's first ever title

National squash player S. Sivasangari won the Malaysian Open Squash Championship singles title at Bukit Jalil National Squash Centre in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― For S. Sivasangari, winning the prestigious Professional Squash Association (PSA) Young Player of The Year Award is validation for the tough choices she has had to make in her life as a rising sports star.

Hailing from Kedah, Sangari, 19, was nurtured by her coach Jrar Aslam who spent time sparring with her when she was a kid. In 2015,she made a bold move by leaving her comfort zone in Alor Setar to train at the National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil and had enrolled to do her O-levels at Kolej Tuanku Jaafar (KTJ) in Mantin, Negri Sembilan ― about 44km away from Bukit Jalil.

She trained under former world No. 7 and Malaysian legend Ong Beng Hee before he departed to take up the head post for Qatar Squash June 2017. Now she trains under Ajaz Azmat.

Since finishing her O-levels last year, she's been on a tear.

She made a memorable debut at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August winning two golds in the singles and mixed doubles events. A month later, she bagged two PSA titles, the Beijing Challenge Cup and the Malaysian Tour No. 11. Then came her biggest win on the PSA tour, the 5k Malaysian Open in October 2017.

In January of this year, her final year as a junior, Sivasangari won the prestigious British Junior Open Under-19 title and reached a high of world no. 38 in May.

As a gifted athlete and student, there have been plenty of offers for Sivasanagari to study in Ivy League universities in the US. Hence, an award such as this is helpful when it comes time to decide whether to study or be a professional.

“I am so grateful to everyone who voted for me as it makes me feel like what I'm doing now is the right thing,” said Sivasangari.

“It's never easy making the decisions to study or play but when I see these results it spurs me to want to do better. It gives me the impetus to go out and train harder to get to where I want. No point stopping half way.”

The winners of the award was decided by the worldwide public through online voting on the PSA website. Sivasangari beat fellow nominees Hania El Hammamy (Egy), Reeham Sedky (USA) and teammate Aifa Azman to the title.

“Firstly I didn't know they were announcing the winners today (yesterday) so when I heard I won I was very happy,” said Sivasangari.

“It's not easy to win as the PSA is known around the world and I feel blessed and humbled to be chosen by the people who voted.

“However I couldn't have done it without the help from my family, coaches Aslam, Beng Hee, Ajaz. The team at the NSC (National Sports Council) and NSI (National Sports Institute) and their Podium programme and also SRAM (Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia).”

Sivasangari's talent is undeniable and her next assignment will be the National Championships from July 4-8 at the Bukit Jalil Squash Complex. Those who wish to see her in action can come down to the Bukit Jalil Squash Complex as she Aifa, Rachel Arnold and Low Wee wern will battle it out to represent the nation in the Asian Games’ singles event.