So, what bag did Rosmah carry to MACC today?

All eyes were on the crimson red bag that Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor held as soon as she stepped out of her car to walk inside the building. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor could be carrying a RM10,000 handbag at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) where she was called in for questioning today.

All eyes were on the crimson red bag that the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak held as soon as she stepped out of her car to walk inside the building.

Knowing her penchant and love for luxe handbags, including the Hermes Birkin, it is only natural to wonder if the striking bag was one too although the police have confiscated hundreds of boxes of luxe bags, including the Hermes Birkin, from three condominium units at the upscale Pavilion Residences in the city as part of a corruption investigation on her husband.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was seen holding a crimson red bag when she arrived at the MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was seen holding a crimson red bag when she arrived at the MACC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

From its quilted design to the Grecian motif rings on the short straps, Rosmah’s bag of the day bore a striking resemblance to Versace’s Demetra bag from the Italian fashion house’s Vanitas line. Malay Mail was unable to see if it had the Medusa round medallion charm that is a signature Versace look and comes with the bag.

If it is indeed a Demetra, it would be made of Barocco quilted nappa leather with Barocco printed lining and weighs at 1,100 grammes.

Rosmah’s bag of the day bore a striking resemblance to Versace’s Demetra bag from the Italian fashion house’s Vanitas line. ― Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

The luxury double top zip bag measures 25cm in height, has a depth of 12cm and is 31cm wide with handles that have a dro of 12.5cm. It also has a detachable shoulder strap with a length of 113cm and pouch pockets.

Though not in the same range as the Birkins Rosmah has been known to tote in town, the Versace Demetra still has a handsome price. On e-bay, it can fetch between RM6,226.95 (US$1,567.51) and RM10,983.99 (US$2,765) for one.