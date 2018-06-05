Eau de Givenchy update brings fresh, Mediterranean aromas

Givenchy presents a modern interpretation of the ‘Eau de Givenchy’ fragrance. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 5 — For 2108, Givenchy presents a new version of its iconic “Eau de Givenchy” fragrance, first launched in 1980. Thirty-eight years later, the update is inspired by the aromas of the French Riviera — in particular, by the gardens of Hubert de Givenchy's house in the South of France — with fresh citrus notes and floral and musky undertones.

The new “Eau de Givenchy” fragrance is inspired by the fashion house founder's Clos Fiorentina mansion and its gardens in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in the South of France. The result is a musky unisex scent with fresh aromas.

The Eau de Toilette was developed by perfumer François Demachy, who previously created Dior's “Eau Sauvage.” The perfumer's “Eau de Givenchy” has the freshness of a Mediterranean escapade, with top notes of bergamot, petitgrain, lemon, orange and mandarin, and a heart of bitter almond, orange blossom and neroli. The base brings musky undertones to the scent.

The bottle has also been redesigned for this modern interpretation of the scent. It has a minimalist, cylindrical design revealing a sea green fragrance, again reflecting the freshness and nature of the French Riviera.

Givenchy’s “Eau de Givenchy” Eau de Toilette is priced €80 (RM371) for 100ml. — AFP-Relaxnews