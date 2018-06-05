Selangau MP says will bring up problems faced by Lawas health office to health minister

Selangau MP Baru Bian (pic) says he will bring up the problems faced by the Lawas district health office to Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 5 ― Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian said today that he will bring up to the attention of Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad for his immediate action on the problems faced by the Lawas district health office.

The four shoplots, occupied by the Lawas district health office on a temporary basis, were chained by the landlord yesterday for non-payment of 30 months rental.

“Once I have a clearer picture of the problems occurring in the temporary Lawas health office, I will endeavour to bring them up with the minister,” the Sarawak PKR chairman said when responding on the landlord's action to chain the premises.

Baru said he also wants to bring to the attention of the minister the failure to complete the new Lawas district hospital.

He said the new Lawas hospital has been plagued by problems and delays since the Barisan Nasional (BN) government approved a budget of RM121 million for the construction in 2011, and it was supposed to be three years later.

He said the people of Lawas have had to put up with inadequate health facilities for so long, with the alternative hospitals being so far away in Miri and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“It was completely irresponsible of the previous government to allow this situation to drag on for such an extended period,” Baru, who is also the Ba'Kelalan state assemblyman, said.

He said a 30-month arrears is really too long and that he is surprised that the landlord had been patient for so long.

“We had heard how the public hospitals did not have enough money to buy adequate supply of medicines so we should not be surprised that there is not enough money to pay rent,” he said.

State Health Director Dr Jamilah Hashim had clarified yesterday that the rental arrears were for the years 2014, 2017 and 2018.

She made the clarification after photographs on the chained premises went viral after they were posted on PKR N82 Bukit Sari Lawas Facebook.