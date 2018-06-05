Penang urges Putrajaya to implement policies to punish polluters

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hoped Putrajaya would impose product life-cycle management on manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact on obsolete and discontinued technology. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 5 ― Penang asked the federal government today to consider nationwide Polluters Pay policies to protect the environment.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hoped Putrajaya would impose product life-cycle management on manufacturers to reduce the environmental impact on obsolete and discontinued technology.

“By combining the efforts of the federal government, I hope Penang can embrace green growth with new technologies and new sectors,” he said in his World Environment Day message today.

He said Penang will be stringent with its environmental education and enforcement to make the implementation of Waste Segregation at Source (WSAS) a success.

“The only way to ensure Penang will not have incinerator in the next 60 years is with a successful WSAS by achieving 40 per cent or more recycling rate by 2020,” he said.

Chow, who is also the Penang Green Council chairman, hoped to work closely with the federal government to bring the WSAS policy in Penang and Malaysia to greater heights by improving solid waste management, waste collection system, recycling and treatment facilities and public cleansing works.

“The aim to increase both the local and national recycling rate can only be achieved when the waste and recyclables are collected properly and recyclable materials are not dumped into landfills,” he said.

He admitted that there is a lack of waste treatment and recycling facilities, especially with no demand for certain recyclables such as glass.

“We have no access to facility for certain scheduled waste like used batteries and light tubes in a distance where transportation is economically viable,” he said.

He added that under a green economy, thousands of new high value jobs can be created in the waste sector.

He said Penang Green Agenda is developing a framework and roadmap to address global climate change issues and focus on sustainable development.

He said Penang aspired to be the greenest state in Malaysia driven by a green economy, innovative governance with 4P partnerships (Public, private, people, professional) and sustainability-led development agenda by 2030.

“By 2050, Penang will be a high income, caring, inclusive, low carbon and resilient state that emphasises the integrity of its people and environment, including enriching and restoring the health of its rich cultural and natural ecosystems,”he said.

He hoped that the change of the political scenario will bring Penang to a greater height economically and to be the greenest state in the country.

He urged governments, the industries and communities to come together and explore sustainable alternatives, prioritise policies, measures and solutions for long-term improvement of our environment, economy and society.