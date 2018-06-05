Fomca tells Putrajaya to crack down on profiteers after GST removed

Fomca CEO Datuk Paul Selvaraj speaks to reporters outside the Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 5, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government should take stern action against businesses that attempt to attempt to rake a profit by not adjusting the prices of goods after the removal of the goods and sevices tax (GST), the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Association (Fomca) said today.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Paul Selvaraj said the prices of goods and services should be cheaper now as zero-rating the GST would have broken the cumulative charges imposed at every level of the production chain.

“If prices are still high that means some retailers are profiteering and taking profit out of the 6 per cent which was supposed to be zero-rated.

“The Domestic Trades, Consumers and Co-operatives Ministry should look at companies who are not passing on the benefit of zero-rated GST to the consumers,” he told reporters after meeting the Council of Eminent Persons at Ilham Tower here.

The consumer group also urged the government to regulate the private healthcare industry to ensure prices are fair.

He said the government has to look at the welfare component seeing as healthcare is a basic right.

“The pricing cannot be entirely determined by the market. Government must look at the pricing so it remains both affordable and competitive to ensure public gets the best,” he said.

Paul also said that in its meeting with the council today, Fomca had suggested ways the government could bring down the current exorbitant living costs in five areas: public transportation, food, healthcare, childcare and affordable housing.

“We are looking at some of the areas that can be improved to help the rakyat face the increasing living cost.

“There are many things including childcare which is getting more and more expensive.

“We also talked about the need to have good public transport to reduce dependency on private vehicles, which will also bring big savings on the consumer’s end,” he said.

Paul also lauded the idea of the government subsiding fuel as it would have significant impact on other sectors.

“It would be helpful to bring down other prices. The government should look at it,” he said.

Paul was called to present his views on consumer issues to the five-member council chaired by ex-finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin.