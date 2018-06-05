Johor Sultan and royal family to receive late mother’s body in JB tonight

A screenshot of Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom Abdullah (left), who passed away in London last Friday. ― Picture via Instagram/tunku_idris

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — The body of the Sultan of Johor’s late mother Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah is expected to arrive here at around 10.30pm later today.

Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said the state ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s private plane will be flying the body from London to Senai International Airport here.

“Sultan Ibrahim together with members of the royal family as well as state leaders will be at the airport to receive Enche' Besar Hajah Khalsom Abdullah's body.

“Upon arrival, the body will be brought to Istana Besar and the funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday morning at 8am,” he said at a media conference held at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim in Bukit Timbalan here today.

Hajah Khalsom passed away at King Edward VII Hospital in London at 7.55pm (London time) last Friday. She was 82.

Upon her demise, the Johor state flag was ordered to be flown at half-mast to mark her passing on Saturday (June 2) until the burial ceremony.

A semi-state funeral will be held for Sultan Ibrahim’s late mother.

Hajah Khalsom’s body will be placed at the Istana Besar in Johor Baru for members of royalty and the public to pay their last respects before burial at the Mahmoodiah Royal Mausoleum here.

Hajah Khalsom, who was born Josephine Ruby Trevorrow, was married to Sultan Iskandar in 1956 and adopted the Muslim name Khalsom Abdullah after her marriage.

They had four children, including Sultan Ibrahim. Her three daughters are Tunku Kamariah Aminah, Tunku Besar Zabedah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is the wife of Pahang’s Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.