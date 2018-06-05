Home minister says would investigate former AG if necessary

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Immigration Department in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — The Home Affairs Ministry will investigate former Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali if there are reports lodged against him, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Home Minister Muhyiddin was responding to questions on whether there were active investigations against Apandi.

“Well it depends, if there are any reports,” he said after his first official visit to the Immigration Department office here.

Apandi has been replaced by senior lawyer Tommy Thomas as AG following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V’s royal assent last night.

Apandi had been placed on garden leave by the prime minister prior to his removal.