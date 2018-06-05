Health minister plans to seek more funds in Budget

Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a meeting at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― The Health Ministry will request for additional allocations in Budget 2019 to improve on healthcare delivery.

Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he hoped for more resources to enable the ministry to improve its services and enhance their availability.

Dr Dzulkefly said he wanted Malaysia to eventually adhere to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for public healthcare spending.

“Ideally, we should be receiving the yearly budget from 6 to 7 per cent of the nation’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“However, with the current financial constraint face by the new administration, what we could aim for at the moment is a staggered increase (in yearly budget). Im confident that at the end of my five year term, I could achieve the target,’’ he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said the discovery that Malaysia has over RM1 trillion in liabilities needed the government to be more prudent in spending.

The ministry’s allocation for 2018 is RM26.58 billion, representing 9.4 per cent of RM280.25 billion for 2018’s budget.