Malaysia’s April exports rise 14pc from last year, beat forecast

Malaysia’s exports in April totalled RM84.2 billion, the second highest monthly export value recorded after last month’s record of RM84.5 billion, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysia’s April exports rose 14 per cent from a year earlier, buoyed by strong demand for the country’s manufactured goods, government data showed today.

Export growth was more than double the 6.3 per cent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and significantly higher than the 2.2 per cent annual growth in March.

Driving export growth was a surge in demand for manufactured goods, especially electrical and electronic products.

Shipments of manufactured goods accounted for about 84 per cent of total exports, its highest share since September 2017.

April imports rose 9.1 per cent annually, nearly triple the forecast of 3.1 per cent and a strong reversal from the 9.6 per cent decline in March.

Imports of intermediate goods, which account for 47.5 per cent of total imports, fell 11.9 per cent from a year earlier. Imports of capital goods grew 4.8 per cent and intake of consumption goods went up 7.8 per cent.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. April’s trade surplus widened to RM13.1 billion, a slight dip from RM14.7 billion a month earlier.

Annual exports to China rebounded 22 per cent in April, after declining 4.7 per cent year-on-year in March.

Shipments to the United States expanded 1.7 per cent from a year earlier on higher exports of transport equipment, petroleum products as well as optical and scientific equipment.

For the first four months of 2018, exports grew 7.8 per cent, while imports rose 1.6 per cent, compared with the corresponding period last year. — Reuters