Ministry to engage BNM over alleged home loan strictness

Published 4 hours ago on 05 June 2018

By Jerry Choong

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana
PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she will raise public complaints of hardship in securing mortgages with banking regulators.

She said her ministry was made aware of purported difficulties among Malaysians in the B40 and M40 percentiles in obtaining loan approvals, and wished to see if lending guidelines could be eased for the two groups.

“We will discuss this with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia, once Hari Raya Aidilfitri is over,” she said during a press conference at the ministry.

Zuraida said the “Affordable and Comfortable” concept would be utilised by the ministry when building the homes for B40 and M40 categories. 

