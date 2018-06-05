Bursa remains lower at mid-morning

Of the heavyweights, Maybank improved from earlier losses to trade three sen higher at RM9.69 and Petronas Chemicals bagged two sen to RM8.27. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today on weak buying support with selling seen mostly in selected heavyweights, led by Public Bank, TNB and CIMB Group.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,748.65, slipping 6.52 points from Monday’s close of 1,755.17.

The index opened 0.98 of-a-point lower at 1,754.19.

However, market breath was positive with 355 gainers and 293 losers, as 315 counters remained unchanged, 937 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.03 billion unit valued at RM616.68 million.

Public Bank and TNB each fell two sen to RM24.00 and RM14.32 respectively, while CIMB Group eased four sen to RM6.06.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank improved from earlier losses to trade three sen higher at RM9.69 and Petronas Chemicals bagged two sen to RM8.27.

Among the most actively traded stocks, UCrest gained 5.5 sen to 31 sen, MyEG rose three sen to 71.5 sen, and Cuscapi added two sen for 17.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 19.97 points weaker at 12,235.77, the FBMT100 Index declined 25.86 points to 12,043.24, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 11.66 points to 12,248.93.

The FBM Ace bagged 45.42 points to 5,093.16 and the FBM 70 improved 34.03 points to 14,574.72.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index was 128.17 points easier at 17,506.24 and the Industrial Index depreciated 32.78 points to 3,164.71.But, the Plantation Index rose 69.54 points to 7,714.25. — Bernama