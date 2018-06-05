Minister gives PPR owners 90 days to lose foreign tenants

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jun 5 — Owners of People’s Housing Project (PPR) units have three months from today to evict any foreign tenants from their premises, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the grace period was already lenient as the public housing units are never meant to be sublet, especially not to foreigners.

“The priority has always been to provide affordable housing for Malaysians, which is clearly not happening in this case,” she said during a press conference at the ministry.

Zuraida said her ministry will launch enforcement operations to evict the foreign tenants once the grace period is up, adding they may even annul the ownership of offenders.

“We should also remember that foreigners living in PPR units generally come from countries poorer than ours, which can cause some social problems,

“There is a need for them to understand Malaysian culture and norms, so that they can live and work with as little trouble as possible among us,” she said.

Zuraidi also said the move to evict foreigners from PPR units will also help the ministry to regulate rental rates.