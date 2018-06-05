S. Sivasangari named PSA Young Player of the Year

S. Sivasangari has won the PSA Young Player of the Year award for 2017. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 ― Squash starlet S. Sivasangari made history for herself and the country after winning the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Young Player of the Year award for 2017.

The Kedah-born player went from strength to strength winning the women's singles and mixed doubles gold at the KL 2017 Sea Games, won the prestigious British Open Under-19 title and then went on to win the 5k Malaysian Open, her biggest win to date.

Sivasangari, 19, saw her ranking rise to 38 in May, and is in line to represent the country at the upcoming Asian Games in August.

Other winners:

2017/18 PSA Award Winners

PSA Men’s Player of the Year: Mohamed El Shorbagy

PSA Women’s Player of the Year: Nour El Sherbini

PSA Men’s Young Player of the Year: Diego Elias

PSA Women’s Young Player of the Year: S. Sivasangari

Spirit Of Squash ― Men’s: Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Spirit Of Squash ― Women’s: Raneem El Welily

Services To Squash: Ziad Al-Turki

Shot of the Year ― Men’s: Miguel Angel Rodriguez

Shot of the Season ― Women’s: Nour El Tayeb

Match of the Season ― Men’s: Raphael Kandra vs Marwan El Shorbagy (2018 Allam British Open)

Match of the Year ― Women’s: Nour El Tayeb vs Joelle King (2018 Windy City Open)