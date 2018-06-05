Dr Dzulkefly: Health Ministry needs to be more proactive

Dr Dzulkefly said he wanted the ministry to transform its image and keep in line with the ‘new Malaysia’ emerging after the 14th general election. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad wants his ministry to be more proactive in providing healthcare.

At his first official town hall with ministry officials and staff, Dr Dzulkefly said he wanted the ministry to transform its image and keep in line with the “new Malaysia” emerging after the 14th general election.

“As a ministry that has direct and daily interactions with the rakyat, their welfare, grievances and suggestions must be the utmost concerns for all of us

“Put yourself in the rakyat’s shoes. Ask yourself what do I expect from an efficient and rakyat-conscious (Health Ministry),” he said.

Dr Dzulkefly said patients currently faced long wait times at public hospitals and clinics, which he also said were overcrowded.

Other problems include medicine outages and rising costs, he said.

“These are the main problem that create a negative perception to our ministry. We must anticipate emerging issues in order to help ease any problems arising within our delivery system,” he said.

However, he conceded that the improvements would not come overnight.

He said the bottleneck was not the number of doctors but the lack of infrastructure such as more hospitals and clinics that would take time to build.

“If there were any short-term solution, then the ministry would have solved the problem a while ago,” he said.