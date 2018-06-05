Rosmah arrives at MACC early, first public appearance in a month (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 — After almost a month at home, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was finally forced to venture out this morning to present herself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigations into the SRC International corruption scandal.

The wife to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at 10.33am dressed in a dark blue baju kurung with a red-coloured head scarf.

She smiled briefly to the media and did not stop to comment despite efforts to get her attention.

Rosmah came in a silver Mercedes-Benz S Class escorted by Proton Exora and a Kia Sportage. She did not have any outriders like Najib when he came for his questioning two weeks ago.

Looking calm and arriving 17 minutes ahead of her appointment, she walked into the lobby area, spent few minutes with some MACC officers and was then escorted into an interview room.

Also with her were her two children, Ashman Najib and Nooryana Najwa Najib.

Accompanying her was her team of three lawyers. It is unclear how long the statement recording will take at the MACC today.

On May 22 and 24, Najib gave his statement at the same interview room in here and concluded his statement recordings.

He was summoned to explain the transfer of RM42 million from SRC International into his personal account.

The transfers were believed to be linked to the larger 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to 1MDB since the scandal erupted in 2015, but purged agency heads purportedly pursuing the matter at the time.

SRC was established in 2011 by the Najib administration ostensibly to pursue overseas investments in energy resources, and was a unit of 1MDB until it was moved to the Finance Ministry in 2012.

Najib and Rosmah are under investigation for money laundering.

On May 18, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department led by its director, Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh, raided three units at the Pavilion Residences linked to Najib and Rosmah, and their home in Langgak Duta, Jalan Duta.

The raids resulted in a massive haul of 284 boxes filled with designer handbags as well as 72 suitcases filled with watches, jewellery, gold bars and cash in various currencies.

Police concluded that the final count of cash contained in 35 bags was a whopping RM114 million in 26 different currencies. Another half of a million in cash was recovered from Najib’s home.

Amar said it took police three days to count all the cash, from May 21 to 23,

With the cash all counted, police are now still trying to estimate the value of watches, jewellery and other valuables contained in another 37 bags also seized from the Pavilion units.