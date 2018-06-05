Lack of law enforcement and motorists' road behaviour — Hana Muhammad

JUNE 5 — It’s been nearly a month since our new government has been elected and we are seeing the gears shifting into a bright and positive era. While we adjust to a brighter future, unfortunately, our mindset and devil-may-care attitude still casts a dark shade in our society.

I’m talking about the lack of law enforcement on our roads and the careless attitude our motorists display on the road on a daily basis. As a regular driver on Jalan Loke Yew and Jalan Cheras, I have seen the arrogance of motorcyclists weaving in and out and whizzing through stand-still traffic dangerously to the point that it is a miracle none have been in a serious accident yet.

Even worse, they believe the outmost right lane is theirs to take and car drivers like me are given the middle finger or a loud honk if we even dare to drive on our lane, even when we are in the right of way.

Just today, I had a male motorcyclist shout obscenities at me even though I was merging onto an empty lane and he was several hundred metres away from me. What gives these motorcyclists the right to abuse drivers and refuse to move or go on slower lanes?

And how about those with a death-wish who blatantly drive through red lights, endangering their lives and those of others? I believe the lack of law enforcement and ignorance of basic road rules is to blame, as well as the "tidak apa" attitude seen blatantly displayed throughout society.

Passenger car and truck drivers are not so innocent as well. Numerous traffic jams are caused by those watching videos, texting, scrolling through social media or even checking out traffic apps on their handphones.

I wish that traffic police, instead of standing by the side of road and chit-chatting to each other, would actually patrol traffic and fine those who are using their cellphones or weaving in and out of traffic dangerously.

Hopefully, the new government will take note of the public dissatisfaction with the lack of laws on Malaysian roads. Just look at the number of fatalities and road accidents on our roads; in 2017 alone, we lost 6,740 people due to road accidents which could have been prevented if we had better road rules and law enforcement in place.

In order for a better Malaysia, we must better ourselves first, and evolve into a law-abiding society with safety and civic-mindedness ingrained into our minds. Let’s all help each other out.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.