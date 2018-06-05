Minister says proposed healthcare advisory council to Cabinet

Minister of Health Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during a meeting at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya June 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 5 ― The Health Ministry has suggested the formation of a Healthcare Advisory Council to the Cabinet.

Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the council would primarily advise the government on solutions to problems that may arise in the provision of universal healthcare in the country.

“The council would help troubleshooting problems and and mainly aid to provide a better healthcare delivery system,” he said.

Up to seven health professionals will sit on the council.

“We could even have an economist on the council to help in dealing with the economics of healthcare,” he said, adding that he will present the detailed proposal in the next Cabinet meeting.

He also said his ministry was considering adopting blockchain technology to streamline operations.

Dzulkefly said the technology could be adapted to healthcare delivery.

“It could help integrate management and other in house system which could aid in our healthcare delivery system,” he said.